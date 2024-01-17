Historic Brattonsville hosts ‘Everything but the Oink’

HISTORIC BRATTONSVILLE, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Each Saturday at Historic Brattonsville there is a different focus with demonstrations that involve pork processing, preservation, and cooking.

“Everything But the Oink” shows how pork was processed and preserved through the 18th and 19th centuries.

CN2 crews stopped by to see some of the process in person as an interpreter worked with salt.

“Everything but the Oink” continues this Saturday, January 13th where the focus will be on Portioning, January 20th will be focused on Processing, and on January 27th it will be Presenting the pork.

“Everything but the Oink” is included in your Brattonsville admission.