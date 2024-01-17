Bedgear donates more than 2,000 pillows to kids in need

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Doctors say a good night’s rest can make all the difference. Bedgear located off Mount Gallant Road here in Rock Hill believes that and is providing beds and essential furniture to children and families in need.

Every year Bedgear Foundation holds a Day of Impact where they partner with a local charity organization; this year Bedgear chose to work with with Beds for Kids.

Beds for Kids is a charitable organization committed to providing products for those who need it the most.

In a significant display of support Bedgear donated more than 2,000 high-performance pillows to contribute to the comfort and well-being of others.

In addition to the donation of pillows, Bedgear also committed to providing 90 days worth of move in kits when it comes to beds for families moving in to new homes.