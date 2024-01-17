Clover School District moves closer to building three new schools

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Clover School District is now one step closer to starting the building process of three new schools set to open in the 2026 and 2027 academic year.

Those schools include a second high school, a third middle school which will take over the districts current 9th grade campus, and an eighth elementary school, which were all made possible through a $156-million dollar bond passed by voters in 2022.

District Public Information Officer, Bryan Dillon told our partners with WRHI that the district has received “conditional approvement” on site plans which will now allow for the start of the grading process for the property which will house both the new high school and elementary school located at Cannonball Run in Clover.

Officials say this approval makes it possible to start preparing the site, which is currently covered in trees.

“We do have conditional approvement for our site plans which means we are going to be able to go ahead and start that grading process and start moving dirt and really get that site ready for the building process,” Dillon said.

District officials say the next step in the process will be to select names and mascots for the new schools, by taking feedback from surveys and focus groups which will now be discussed by district staff before being voted on by the school board during a meeting set for January 29th.

The district says this will not include final branding choices like color and style which are decisions to be made at a later date.