CN2 Newscast – Affordable housing project, Bedgear donates & Clinton College Athletics update

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Salvation Army discusses plans to build apartments that will help families transition from homelessness, to a place of their own.

Also, Rock Hill’s mattress, pillow, and sheets manufacturer known as Bedgear holds its annual Day of Impact and donates more than two thousand high-performance pillows to charitable organization, Beds for Kids.

Plus in CN2 Sports hear from the Clinton College Athletic Director, Vincent Robinson, who sits down with CN2’s Jeremy Wynder to talk in-season sports, new hires, and new additions to the school.

See those stories and more in this edition of CN2 News.