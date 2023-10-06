S.C. Highway Patrol Investigates Fatal Wreck in Chester County

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – First Responders say one person died in a one-vehicle wreck on Friday, October 6th, in Chester County.

Officers confirm around 12:30 a.m. a 2006 Dodge Durango traveled south on Interstate-77 before it veered off the left side of the roadway, overcorrected, and ultimately overturned.

According to South Carolina Highway Patrol, there were two people in the vehicle during the wreck. Both the passenger and driver were transported to Medical University of South Carolina – Chester by EMS for medical treatment due to their injuries.

Officers say the driver could not overcome their injuries and passed away at the hospital.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol is actively investigating this incident, and additional information will be provided as it becomes available.