FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – In this week’s Pets of the Week by the Humane Society of York County, Mary Beth Knapp is in the cat lounge introducing us to Little Dude! He is just 6 months old and is playful, ready for his furever home!

And this week’s dog of the week is a German Shepherd mix. Keeko is 8 months old and needs someone who has experience with German Shepherds.

Want to meet Little Dude and Keeko? Call (803) 802-0902 or visit