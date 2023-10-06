CN2 Savory Scoop – Jazzing up your fruits with “Fruit Inspiration”

CHESTER, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – In this week’s Savory scoop, we are in Chester checking out Fruit Inspirations.

Beth Edwards, owner and chef says the business started after making fruit baskets for family and friends and now she has her own storefront.

She offers fruit baskets, sugar free smoothies, lunch items like Homemade Chicken salad, pimento cheese, chocolate covered strawberries and more!

They also have vegetarian options as well. Beth shoes us how she creates a bouquet out of fruit!

Check out Fruit Inspirations at 192 Saluda Street. They also offer catering.

