Boo! The Scarecrows are out in force in Fort Mill

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – It’s not just food and shopping on Fort Mill’s main street. It’s also some major sightseeing, in the form of 150 scarecrows! These aren’t just any old scarecrows, you’re certainly in for a treat – neighbors and business owners pulling out all the stops when it comes to creativity!

Starting on Friday, the 13th (very appropriately) you’ll also be able to vote on your favorite. Just keep an eye to the town’s facebook page

And that’s not it, in an effort to promote Main Street Area Merchants and foster a pedestrian-friendly area for shopping, dining and visiting the 9th Annual Fort Mill Scarecrow Crawl, the Town of Fort Mill will be closing an area of Main Street from Academy Street to Tom Hall Street, two weekends in October, 6-8 & 20-22! Main Street will be closed beginning at 3 p.m. on Fridays until 10 p.m. on Sundays.

Motorists should be aware that traffic will be detoured around the area and signage will be posted during these weekends. Also, please note, the parking spaces on Main Street will be coned off beginning at 6 a.m. each of these Fridays.

City leaders also add, please be aware that consumption of alcoholic beverages on Main Street is only permitted within the Weekends on Main designated area that is closed.