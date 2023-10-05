York County Sheriff’s Operation Diamondback results in reduced vehicle thefts

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The results are in from a recent operation to crack down on crime in York County. Its called Operation Diamondback and York County Sheriff’s Officials say it worked.

The summer-long crime suppression campaign reduced the amount of vehicle thefts and car break ins in the county.

On Thursday, Sheriff Kevin Tolson shared the numbers. The operation was designed to flood York County with law enforcement, focused in and around Carowinds Blvd. After partnering with area agencies.

51 suspects were arrested and 27 are pending. 74 stolen vehicles were recovered , valued at more than $1.2 million dollars.

Sheriff Tolson added drugs including fentanyl were also seized, as well as stolen firearms.

Tolson added in the summer when theft crimes usually rise, York county saw a decrease in motor vehicle related crimes. The Sheriff’s Office plans to hold more operations like this in the future.