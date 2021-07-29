S.C. DHEC Recommends Vaccinations, Masks in School Guidance for Upcoming School Year

COLUMBIA, S.C.(CN2 NEWS) – After reviewing recent COVID-19 trends, South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control has released COVID-19 interim guidance for k-12 schools as many head into the 2021-2022 school year.

DHEC says schools are strongly encouraged to work with local public health officials and healthcare facilities and professionals to provide factual information and education about COVID-19 vaccinations. It also recommends increased access to COVID-19 vaccines by coordinating vaccines clinics for those who wish to and can be vaccinated.

It recommends people who are indoors in school settings to wear a mask especially when physical distancing isn’t possible, some exceptions apply like children under two years old, anyone who has trouble breathing and others.

DHEC says even though masks can’t be mandated per the S.C. General Assembly, it is providing the guidance below for teachers, staff and parents.

At least three feet of distance between each student should be maintained to the greatest extent possible.

Case investigation and contact tracing are critical strategies to identify and isolate cases and test and quarantine close contacts to reduce transmission.

Mask use is required on school buses and other public transportation per federal CDC Order regardless of the mask policy at school or the individual’s vaccination status; school systems should take appropriate steps to ensure compliance with this requirement by students, staff, and others.

The full school guidance is available here.

“Our first priority is the safety of our children and teachers,” said Dr. Edward Simmer, DHEC Director. “That is why, above all else, we’re urging all eligible South Carolinians to roll up their sleeves and get vaccinated if they haven’t already done so. The last thing we want is for COVID-19 to spread through our schools causing avoidable illness. Our students and educators deserve the right to learn and teach in a safe, healthy environment, and vaccinations will make that possible. The use of masks and other precautions recommended in our guidance will also help ensure a safe, healthy environment in our schools especially with the emergence of the Delta variant.”

“DHEC reported nearly 19,000 COVID-19 cases among students and faculty through June 18, 2021, per the agency’s COVID-19 school dashboard. Vaccinations are the best way to not continue to see cases in schools and to end the pandemic.”