24 Hour Event Planned to Raise Funds for 24 Foundation

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Many plan to gather in Rock Hill this Friday and Saturday, July 30 & 31 for 24 Foundation’s “24 Hours of Booty” fundraiser event.

Many will be riding bikes and walk all through the day and night in downtown Rock Hill to support the 24 Foundation and its cancer navigation and survivor ship programs.

Rock Hill’s Scott Wentzky is raising funds for the 24 Foundation in honor of his mother who passed away from cancer and for his sister who is currently battling.

You can join Scott this weekend by coming out to cheer on participants or even join the loop as well.

The route Scott and others will be using can be found at the Google Map at this link: https://goo.gl/maps/XpswrxG519HrFHa66

Scott says the two main times they would love to see a crowd would be Friday at 7 PM for the official start of the event. There will be a short opening ceremony and then all cancer survivors will be asked to lead the group on its first lap which will be escorted by the Rock Hill Police Department

Also on Saturday at 9 AM Scott says the will welcome Hendrick Porsche Booty Pace Car to Rock Hill as well as SPEED FOR NEED towable.

We will have a survivor’s lap being lead by the pace car and the towable. At that time Scott says they will be asking all the participants to pause for a moment and forall to ride together as one.