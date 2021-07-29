24 Hour Event Planned to Raise Funds for 24 Foundation

Scott says the two main times they would love to see a crowd would be Friday at 7 PM for the official start of the event. There will be a short opening ceremony and then all cancer survivors will be asked to lead the group on its first lap which will be escorted by the Rock Hill Police Department
Also on Saturday at 9 AM Scott says the will welcome Hendrick Porsche Booty Pace Car to Rock Hill as well as SPEED FOR NEED towable.
We will have a survivor’s lap being lead by the pace car and the towable. At that time Scott says they will be asking all the participants to pause for a moment and forall to ride together as one.
If you can’t make it out to the event and would still like to support Scott’s fundraising efforts, please consider making a donation to Scott’s fundraising page below.