Fort Mill Schools Plan to Install Air Purification Systems

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill Scholl District announced it will install Air Guardian air purification systems in all elementary and middle schools beginning in August.

School leaders say this is thanks to funding from the American Rescue Plan.

The legislation awarded these grants to districts to address the impact that COVID-19 has had, and continues to have on schools across the country.

Fort Mill School leaders say Air Guardian uses a five-step process to remove pathogens and other volatile organic compounds from the air.

Leaders say the systems are proven to kill 99 % of COVID-19 within 13 seconds.

Adding it also purifies the air of dozens of other bacteria, viruses and molds.

District leaders say Fort Mill schools do meet current air quality standards but with the Air Guardian systems they can exceed those standards and provide the highest air quality possible.

Installation of the systems will be ongoing throughout the school year.

School leaders say the high schools will be fitted with the systems with future allocations.