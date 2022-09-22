Roy Rector Suicide Awareness Ride Set for Saturday

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – September is Suicide Prevention Month and one family in Chester County is working to keep their son’s memory alive and help others who may be struggling.

Yvonne Rector’s son Roy, died by suicide when he was 16 years old, back in 2004.

Yvonne says Roy cared for people and loved foot ball.

She says she had no idea something was going on and now she uses her pain to raise awareness for suicide prevention by holding their third annual Roy Rector Suicide Awareness Ride.

The ride will be this Saturday, September 24th and all are invited.

All money raised goes to a Crisis Hotline with Mental Health of America of Greenville County to help man the phone lines.

Yvonne add for those who may be struggling, talk to someone, there is help , no matter how big the problem may seem.

Again the ride is this Saturday.

It will be begin at 21 Roadhouse in Fort Lawn. Its not just for motorcycles, but all wheels.

Registration will begin at 10:00 a.m. the ride with be escorted by the Chester County Sheriff’s Office.

There will be vendors, live music and more.

You can find more information about the ride here: https://www.facebook.com/events/1281039126054908?ref=newsfeed

More on Roy’s Story:

https://youtu.be/eUAE5INuBT8

https://youtu.be/YCMLegXCfRo