Rock Hill PD Creates New Division to Focus on Homeless, Teen Violence

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The homeless population, teen violence and opioid overdoses, all huge problems leaders say they are dealing with right here in the city of Rock Hill.

So much so the Rock Hill Police Department has created a new division within its department to focus on those concerns with the hope to have a safer community.

Its called the Community Engagement Division.

In the video above, CN2’s Renee O’Neil tags along with officers in this division as they go off the beaten path to help others in the community.