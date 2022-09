Fort Mill, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – This Saturday our friends at Britax, headquartered in Fort Mill are once again offering free car seat checks.

September 24th is National Seat Check day, and Certified Technicians will be on hand from 10:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. at Britax Headquarters on 4140 Pleasant Road in Fort Mill.

