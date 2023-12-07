Rock Hill’s “original gift shop” announces its closing at the end of 2023

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Owners of Overhead Station in Rock Hill announced in a social post that they will be closing at the end of this year.

According to the post, they say the decision came due to the growing popularity of online shopping and the decrease in foot traffic.

They went on to say they will be having a big sale beginning on December 7th where they will begin liquidation of all merchandise excluding ChristmasVille merchandise, Ladyfingers Gourmet to Go food items, artwork, and postcards by Sara McAllister, and items already on the 50% off table.

On Tuesday, December 12th, they will no longer offer printing orders and on Friday, December 15th, they will discontinue all printing services as they leave their building.

Owners, Tami & Terry Windell say Overhead Station has been Rock Hill’s original gift shop since 1977 and was also one of Rock Hill’s first female owned businesses.

In 1988 Overhead Station relocated to Downtown Rock Hill, expanding their offerings to unique gifts.

The Windell’s go on to say over the years they’ve strived to support other small, local businesses as well as support their downtown area.

They added in recent years they’ve seen a growing trend develop away from shopping locally.

“Overhead Station has been our lives for the past 8 years and this has not been an easy decision for us. Rest assured it comes only after exhausting all other paths or possibilities. Even though Overhead Station will be gone, please please support other small local businesses. YOU are the reason they exist.”