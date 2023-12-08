Arrest made after a series of night time burglaries in Lancaster

LANCASTER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Multiple charges have been made against, 27-year-old, Demarkeyo Wanya Markel McClinton after being arrested for a series of nighttime burglaries and attempted burglaries that occurred at multiple businesses on Great Falls Highway, Lynwood Drive, Kershaw Camden Highway, and Brooklyn Avenue from late October through November 28.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office McClinton attempted to break into some businesses but was unsuccessful in getting into others.

They say he stole property and caused damage at some locations. Among the items stolen was a pistol, which McClinton carried on some subsequent burglaries.

McClinton was arrested on November 28 after he led Lancaster County sheriff’s deputies and Lancaster police officers on an extended pursuit around the western side of the city.

According to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office here are the list of business that were broken into by McClinton:

On October 20, South 200 Imports at 1653 Great Falls Highway was entered and cash and snacks were stolen. McClinton is charged with Burglary Second Degree.

On October 20, Bowers’ Used Cars at 1559 Lynwood Drive was entered and two jump boxes were stolen. McClinton is charged with Burglary Second Degree and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

On October 20, Palmetto Green Lawn Maintenance at 1591 Lynwood Drive was entered but nothing was taken. McClinton is charged with Burgary Second Degree.

On October 20, an attempt was made to enter Auto Masters at 1624 Lynwood Drive. Entry was not made, and nothing was taken. McClinton is charged with Attempted Burglary Second Degree.

On October 31, T&C Tire at 1292 Kershaw Camden Highway was entered and a safe and its contents were taken. McClinton is charged with Burglary Second Degree.

On October 31, an attempt was made to enter Tire Town and Wheel World at 1636 Great Falls Highway. Entry was not made, and nothing was taken. McClinton is charged with Attempted Burglary Second Degree.

On November 3, Zero Waste at 511 Brooklyn Avenue was entered and cash, video recording equipment, and portable radios were taken. McClinton is charged with Burglary Second Degree and Grand Larceny More than $2,000.

On November 28, an attempt was made to enter Great Auto Service at 1476 Great Falls Highway. Entry was not made, and nothing was taken. McClinton is charged with Attempted Burglary Second Degree and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

On November 28, Auto Masters at 1624 Lynwood Drive was entered. A pistol, tools, a car radio, and bank checks were taken. McClinton is charged with Burglary Second Degree, Grand Larceny over $10,000, and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

On November 28, an attempt was made to enter McManus Automotive at 1630 Lynwood Drive. Entry was not made, and nothing was taken. McClinton is charged with Attempted Burglary Second Degree and Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime.

Investigators with the Property Crimes Section of the Criminal Investigations Division of the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office investigated these burglaries.

They say by November 28, McClinton had been developed as a suspect, and a search warrant was obtained for his home.

Officials say as officers prepared to serve the search warrant; McClinton was seen leaving the home in a 2006 red Dodge Magnum he was known to drive. Officers attempted to stop the car, but McClinton drove on circling around the west side of town for almost 20 minutes with officers behind.

A short time later McClinton jumped out of the car while it was still moving and ran on foot. Officers pursued, and a sheriff’s office K-9 and his handler took McClinton into custody.

McClinton is charged with Failure to Stop for Blue Lights and Siren, Assault and Battery First Degree, and Resisting Arrest for the events leading to his capture. Searches after the arrest led to additional evidence against McClinton.

Here is a comment from Sheriff Barry Faile about the incident. “Our investigators worked days and nights running down leads and gathering evidence in these cases, it was apparent after the first couple of burglaries that they were related, and we were pretty confident the same person was doing all of them. We just needed to identify the burglar. The investigators kept at it and identified McClinton as the suspect. With his arrest, we closed ten burglaries and made 19 serious charges against him. I hope we put the business owners in this area at ease. I appreciate the help we got from the Lancaster Police Department and the South Carolina Highway Patrol during the pursuit and am thankful there were no serious injuries to the public, the officers, or McClinton.”