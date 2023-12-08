Dress your sparkly best this holiday season – checking out fashions at The Gypsy Debutante!

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Sparkle is the color of the season, velvet a close second! CN2 Today chats with our friends at The Gypsy Debutante about their holiday fashions and more. They just celebrated 3 years at their Old Town location in the Hickory Post and are all about fashion and comfort.

The boutique is partnering with Dressember, a 31 day “dressy” campaign to work towards ending human trafficking. They are also part of a holiday market this Sunday at Hoppin’ Rock Hill. Learn about all the details in the interview above with CN2’s Renee O’Neil.

https://thegypsydebutante.com/