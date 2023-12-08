CN2 Savory Scoop – Another Broken Egg Cafe share Christmas Menu

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) – For CN2 Today’s latest Savory Scoop we join Another Broken Egg Cafe to check out their holiday menu.

Located in The Perch off Cherry Road, Another Broken Egg isn’t your typical breakfast, brunch, or lunch restaurant as they say they deliver uncompromising, southern-inspired culinary innovation and “craveably” delicious dishes.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil visits Another Broken Egg and gets to see just what they are offering this holiday season.

Savory Scoop is brought to you by Founders Federal Credit Union, relax as we give you The Savory Scoop.