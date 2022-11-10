Rock Hill’s First Luxury Apartments Host Grand Opening

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill’s first luxury living apartments are officially open and ready for new tenants.

A ribbon cutting took place earlier this week to celebrate the Grand Opening of the Exchange at Rock Hill that is located at the corner of White Street and Dave Lyle Voulevard.

The apartments aim to offer nicer living options to people who aren’t ready for a house, but still want to enjoy amenities like a pool, game room, gym, and much more.

For those worried it might be too expensive, The Exchange has worked with the city to create allocated units that come with a cheaper price tag.

Exchange Apartments Community Director Dylan Lawson said, “It has a certain discount rate to it where instead of meeting 3 times the monthly rent you only have to make 2 times the rent and pretty much with the allocated units is that they really have it for if you’re a police officer or a teacher, if you have good credit and a good job but you just don’t make that much and still want that luxury feel, that’s what these units are for. We have like a total of 10 units, but it will always be circulating because when people move out we’ll have new units of allocated units, so this is a program that won’t go away.”

The Exchange has already filled more than 50 percent of it’s units, and are currently offering one month free to anyone who leases before November 15th.

Anyone beating that deadline you’ll also receive a $500 Visa Gift card and a $500 gas card.