Clover Looks Forward to Future with Second High School and a 3rd Middle School

CLOVER, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Clover School Bond Referendum passed after voters said yes. The bond, $156-million, will provide the district to build a second high school to help with the overcrowding at Clover High and making the 9th grade campus to be a 3rd middle school.

CN2’s Renee O’Neil speaks with Clover School’s Public Information Officer, Bryan Dillon.