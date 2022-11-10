Republicans Lead Voter Turnout Across the Tri-County

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – An estimated 1,000 poll workers worked throughout the Tri-County on Election Day and the final numbers for many local races are finally coming in between 10 and 11 PM today.

Below are unofficial results until the certification on Friday, November 11th.

2022 Election – Voter Turnout

South Carolina – 50.3%

York County – 49.3%

Lancaster County – 49.9%

Chester County – 48.1%

Statewide – voter turnout was 50%

Voter turnout in York County was 49% with Republican support topping the turnout at 67%.

Lancaster County also had 49% voter turnout and Republicans won with 68%.

And, in Chester County 48% of voters showed up and Republican support taking the top spot with 59%.