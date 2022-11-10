CN2 Newscast – CN2 Reviews Mid-Term Election Results, Bond Referendum and Sports

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Throughout the Tri-County it’s estimated that one-thousand polls workers were involved on Election Day.

CN2 talks with the candidates from the Senate to School Board about their vision in the new term.

The Clover School Bond Referendum passed after voters said yes to the district to build a second high school to help with the overcrowding and allow the 9th grade campus to be a 3rd middle school. CN2’s Renee O’Neil speaking with Clover School’s Public Information Officer, Bryan Dillon.

Plus, it was early signing day for several High Schools in the tri-county. And, the latest schedule changes for the High School Football playoffs. The Northwestern Trojans and Lewisville Lions have moved their 2nd round games to Saturday at 2 pm. While the Andrew Jackson Vols will also be at home Saturday at 4 pm.