Rock Hill School Board passes cellphone policy, free meals, paid parental leave

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Rock Hill School Board passed a cellphone policy that says students have to put cellphones away during school hours.

The policy passed unanimously during Tuesday night’s school board meeting.

School leaders saying its the first step to eliminating distractions in the classroom.

York County Sheriff Kevin Tolson even speaking during the meeting in support of the policy. Tolson talked about his concerns saying there are many dangers including Sextortion crimes, cyber bullying and more when it comes to students have cellphones during school hours.

As far as how the policy will be enforced is still being discussed and further conversations will take place regarding the policy.

Also at the Rock Hill School Board meeting, the board approving free breakfast and lunch to all students for the upcoming 2023 – 2024 school year.

District spokesperson, Lindsay Machak says, “last school year we had six schools participate in the CEP program and 13 new schools eligible to participate in CEP next school year. Administration’s recommendation was to pilot CEP district-wide beginning in FY 2023-2024 to include all schools. Administration will monitor this program, evaluate its financial viability, and provide frequent updates to the Board.

“Under the Healthy, Hunger-Free Kids Act of 2010, school districts may qualify to participate in the Community Eligibility Provision program to increase access to free school meals for students living in poverty. CEP allows qualifying schools to serve breakfast and lunch at no cost to all enrolled students without collecting free and reduced student meal applications.” – Lindsay Machak.

The board also saying Paid Parental Leave will continue.

At the meeting, Gina Jenkins, Interim Assistant Superintendent of Human Resources, presented the rule on second read with edits to follow the state law and provide clarity around the time off for parents welcoming a new child into their home.

You may remember the Rock Hill School District began the pilot program last year and now Governor Henry McMaster recently signed the Paid Parental Leave Act into law at the state level.

To watch the full school board meeting, click here: https://www.rock-hill.k12.sc.us/Page/9488