ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – All on board coalition‘s mission is to save lives by bringing awareness of drug and alcohol to students.

The coalition releasing butterflies in honor of those who have lost a loved one recently in Rock Hill’s Fountain Park.

They say that butterflies symbolize rebirth, hope, endurance, and love.

During the event many members from the community joined together and released over 200 butterflies.