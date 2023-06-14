TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The City of Tega Cay is gearing up for its 4th of July celebration.

As usual there will be a boat parade that launches at 5 P-M on Monday, July 3 at Nivens Creek and ends at Windjammer Park.

The Let Freedom Ring Parade will step off at 9 AM on Tuesday, July 4th. The parade will begin at Tega Cay Elementary School.

Sign-ups are on the City of Tega Cay’s website or social media channels.

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – School is out, but reading over the summer is important and the friends of the York County library reminding everyone for mostly $2 each you’ll find tons of children’s and young adult books at the Friends Books on Main!

Stop in Thursday-Saturday, 10:00am – 4:00pm. Kids of all ages welcome and they also add, a gift certificate would be a great Father’s Day gift.

The store is located at 206 E. Main Street in Rock Hill.

CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Hazel Pittman Center is giving out Narcan for free in an effort keep the Chester Community prepared in the event of a possible overdose.

The non-profit using the event to continue its mission of promoting health wellness and meeting the needs of those dealing with substance use disorders.

The Narcan will be given out in the Dollar General parking lot located near Cestrain Square Thursday June 15th between 4 and 6 PM.

If that time doesn’t work for you, the non-profit will also be back with more Narcan to give away on June 27th at the same time and place.

