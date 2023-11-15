Rock Hill School Board Member resigns during a board meeting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Vice Chair Brent Faulkenberry of the Rock Hill School Board has resigned after turning in his notice during Tuesday Night’s board meeting.

Back in October Faulkenberry was elected to a Rock Hill City Council seat and will now be taking on that role. He has served on the Rock Hill School Board since 2018.

Brent Faulkenberry says he is happy about his time on the board. “It has been a true honor and pleasure to serve the faculty, the students, the administration the community of Rock Hill. It is with a heavy heart that I’m moving onto something different, but I do feel there is an opportunity to help continue to help the conditions and culture of Rock Hill Schools. Everybody has the opportunity to help our schools no matter what capacity you are serving in.”

Following Faulkenberry’s resignation the school board moved forward and passed a plan on how to select a new board member.

Faulkenberry’s seat is At-Large, meaning anyone within the Rock Hill School District attendance map can apply.

Whoever is appointed by the board will fill out the term through the Fall of 2024 and that person could then run for re-election in November 2024.

Applications will be accepted starting tomorrow, Thursday, November 16th through Thursday, November 30th.

Between December 1st and December 8th, the board will review the applications and then select the new board member and seat them during the December 12th meeting.

You can only submit your application electronically to the e-mail address boardvacancy@rhmail.org. Please include a Cover Letter, Resume and any other details.