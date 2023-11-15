CN2 Business Spotlight – New restaurants coming to Rock Hill

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 News) – There are many new developments happening in Rock Hill, let’s take a look at a couple in tonight’s Business Spotlight.

A new restaurant is coming to Riverview Road off of Cherry Road after renovations are taking place on the road.

Pollo Campero, a popular fast-food chain that specializes in Guatemalan cuisine will be taking over one of the buildings on Riverview Road.

North Carolina ‘Dank Burrito‘ restaurant is making an appearance in downtown Rock Hill, near the Sports and Events Center.

The restaurant is described as anything but Tex-Mex and was founded in 2014. Rock Hill will be the first of multiple franchise locations to open across the Southeast.

