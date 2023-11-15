Fort Mill Schools Reveal 10-year facilities plan to manage growth

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Fort Mill School District is the largest in York County. With more than 18,000 students and more projected, district leaders spent this week learning about what is needed in the next 10 years to keep up with the growth.

Fort Mill mom of three, Brandi Schonauer says her family moved from North Carolina because of the schools.

“I love the teachers and the administration. Its very clear everyone loves what they do and they put a passion into it and its their top priority.

Data for a 10 year facility plan released at a recent board meeting revealed student enrollment is still on a steady rise.

“The district has gone from being one of the smallest district in the county to the largest in the county”, says Joe Burke.

District spokesperson Joe Burke says more schools are needed. The 12th elementary school estimated at 67 million dollars is already under construction, paid for by Impact Fees.

However data shows even more additions will be needed which would require a bond referendum.

“Now that we’ve seen what the projected needs are, we will look at that and decide if and when we will need to go out for a bond to be able to meet those needs”, says Burke.

Burke says the plan outlines a possible $204 million dollar bond referendum which would fund a new middle school, a early childhood development center, technology upgrades, land acquisition, and larger renovation projects.

“We do a lot of refinancing of our bonds in public money. Obviously, the impact fees were a huge addition to save our public money, so we are hoping that they will see that we are financially responsible district, and that will be portrayed in their vote for the bonds”, says Burke.

As for Brandi Schonauer say she’s she hopes the district can keep up with the growth and will be transparent to the community in the process.

“I know why people are moving here because its so amazing, one concern is are we going to be able to keep up with the remarkable teachers in our schools if we grow too fast”, says Brandi.

School district leaders adding the next step is for a bond committee to be formed. The school board will eventually approve a resolution for the bond question to go to voters.

Leaders say the bond does not include the possible 13th elementary school in 2029, that is in the long range plan.

You can listen to the entire discussion here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=x3OH8s5pvuw