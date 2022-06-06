Rock Hill Residents Take Cover As Drivers Shoot at Home

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Residents in Rock Hill say they had to take cover as bullets came flying by their homes.

Rock Hill Police officers responding to Robbie Lane just after 1:30 PM on Sunday for a shooting said that upon their arrival they met with a homeowner in the 1000 block of who said while inside their home, they heard about seven gunshots.

Officer did find damage to the home from gunfire. Law Enforcement spoke to the residents next door who said that a grey sedan pulled up and the passenger began firing in the direction of the two houses.

The residents told police they didn’t get details about the vehicle because they took cover.

If anyone has any information about the shootings, call Rock Hill Police.