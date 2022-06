TEGA CAY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Tega Cay Fire Department thanking the Tega Cay Croquet Club for taking time to teach them how to properly play Croquet. Though the fire, and police, did not win the game they said they had a great afternoon getting to know the Club Members and playing a round with their brothers/sisters in blue.

