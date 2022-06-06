CN2 Sports Report – Monday, June 6 – Football Camps, Swim Team Meets, Basketball Leagues & More

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In tonight’s CN2 Sports report:

Aloha – that’s what the Winthrop Basketball Team will be saying to start their new season in the fall. What you need to know to go!

In hoops news, as an impressive streak was snapped, the Prime-Time Players run as Minor League basketball Champions came to an end on Sunday afternoon as they fell 125 to 103 to the Carolina Crusaders.

Even though the Prime-Time players are eliminated you can still see some quality basketball action live this weekend as the East Coast Basketball League Conference Championships will be played Saturday afternoon at Legion.

And, with the start of summer break resumes, the start of summer camps. One of those going on this week, the One-Day BMX Beginner Camps at the Rock Hill BMX Supercross Track. The event has three offerings June seventh eighth and ninth going from nine to noon.

CN2 Sports Digital scoreboard more happening this week around the City of Rock Hill as the Rock Hill Tennis Center is preparing for the Southern Fast four national qualifier adult event which will be played June eleventh and twelvth. A great opportunity to see some of the top local adult players from the tri county

Rock Hill native Jadeveon Clowney has signed his new contract with the Cleveland Browns. The date has been set for the Sylvia Circle Demons 2022 edition of their football skills camp which is sponsored by Jadeveon Clowney’s H.I.T. Foundation, YMCA. The clinic will take place on Saturday June 18 from 9:00 am until 2:00 pm at Armory Park. For more information contact Coach Perry Sutton at 970-672-0533.

Springfield in Fort Mill is joining a new league this year, swimming against the Rock Hill Country club as their first home meet of the season…

But at one point it wasn’t what was going on in the water that got smiles…it was something happening on the deck…

