Rock Hill Police search for robbery suspect

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police are searching for a female they say is wanted for an armed robbery from over the weekend.

According to police, officers responded to the Walgreen’s on Oakland Avenue Saturday around 1:30 PM for a robbery.

Officers were told by those at Walgreens a black female wearing a red shirt, black jeans, and a hat with “BOSS” on it came to the county demanding money.

Police say the female suspect said to the clerk, “Give me all the money or I will kill you” while reaching behind her back as if she was armed with a weapon.

Police say the suspect left with an undetermined amount of money.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division is investigating.