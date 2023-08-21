Early Learning Partnership of YC names new executive director

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The Early Learning Partnership of York County a new executive director.

Rachel Hubbard has been named the new ED after serving along side former executive director, Teresa Creech for years. Creech was the executive director for 22 years.

In the video above, Hubbard explains more about her new role to CN2’s Renee O’Neil.

The vision of the Early Learning Partnership of York County is that young children in York County enter school ready to learn.

Learn more: https://elpofyorkcounty.org/