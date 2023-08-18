Sports: A look at Northwestern Trojan’s upcoming season

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (CN2 SPORTS) – Northwestern Trojans had a great year in 2022 nearly going unbeaten in the regular season with just one loss before an impressive run in the playoffs that saw them fall short in the state championship game.

Despite losing some big names like Elijah Caldwell and Jordan Knox to graduation the Trojans have some big playmakers still here like Turbo Richard and Greer Hopkins who should continue to make big plays for Finley Polk on offense in 2023.

Here’s a look at the Northwestern non region schedule of course Saturday is the opener against Providence Day.

Next week, they will be at home against the Clover Blue Eagles.

September 8th the Nation Ford Falcons come to town. Then they hope to get some revenge against Gaffney and September 22nd its the original rivalry against the Rock Hill Bearcats.