Rock Hill Police Investigate Early Morning Shooting

March, 25th 2021

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill Police responded to a residence on Reynolds Street Thursday morning around 4:00 AM for reports of a person who was shot.

Public Information Officer, Lt. Michael Chavis says when officers arrived they located the 20 year old male victim who had a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Chavis says the victim was about to say the incident took place on Fairway Circle.

Chavis said the victim told police once he realized he was shot he immediately got in his vehicle and drove home.

He was taken to Piedmont Medical Center by EMS with serious injuries. The victim was unable to give any further information before being taken to the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with information in regards to his shooting to call police at (803) 329-7293.