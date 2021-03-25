House Fire Being Investigated as Arson in Fort Mill

March, 25th 2021

FORT MILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) The Fort Mill Police Department is investigating an arson after a house fire that happened around 12:56 AM.

Fort Mill Police responded to Lily Lake Lane in Fort Mill.

According to Major Bryan Zachary with the Fort Mill Police Department the home was not occupied at the time of the blaze and the fire was intentionally set.

Zachary says no suspect information, or motive, is confirmed at this time.

The investigation is currently being conducted by the FMPD Criminal Investigations Division, and anyone with information is encouraged to contact the FMPD, at (803)547-2022.