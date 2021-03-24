Unique Pinewood Derby

CN2 News (Fort Mill, S.C.) – Fort Mill Pack 108’s Cub Scouts always look forward to the Pinewood Derby – but this year it had a different twist. The scouts didn’t get to see their cars race in person, but they did get to enjoy a recorded, very entertaining version of the races sitting outside Unity Presbyterian church with their families.
RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR
Top Story
Suspect Assaults Woman & Shoots Man, Rock Hill Police Say
(Nikele Deon Simmons) ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) Rock Hill Police say a man has been arrested after hitting a woman with a weapon and...