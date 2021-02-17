Rock Hill Native, Musician & Songwriter, Rudy Currence Tops Billboard’s Gospel Airplay

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 TODAY) Songwriter, musician and producer, Rudy Currence is bac in his hometown, Rock Hill talking about his latest hit, “I Belong Here”.

The song was just named number one on the Billboard’s Gospel Airplay.

Rudy is a Grammy and Dove award winner for his work with Lecrae. He has also worked along side many other artist.

In the video above he shares more on his new hit.

Youtube: Rudy Currence 42.3K FOLLOWERS

Instagram: @Rudy_Currence 28.7K FOLLOWERS

Facebook: @RudyCurrence 32K FOLLOWERS

Twitter: @Rudy_Currence 11K FOLLOWERS