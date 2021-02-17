“Heartbeat Bill” Expected to Land on Governor McMaster’s Desk

COLUMBIA, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) This Wednesday, February 17th the South Carolina House voted to advance the South Carolina Fetal Heartbeat and Protection From Abortion Act, also known as the “Heartbeat Bill” to a third reading.

The South Carolina Senate passed the legislation by 30-12 in lake January of this year.

Leaders with the South Carolina Senate Majority say following a perfunctory Third Reading vote of the House of Representatives, it will head to the governor’s desk for signature and become law.

If signed into law, the bill it will ban most abortions after a heartbeat is detectable which is around 6 to 8 weeks.

There are some exceptions which include: pregnancies as the result of rape, incest, or a medical emergency to protect the life of the mother.

Doctors must give the sheriff the patient’s contact info within 24 hours if an abortion is performed on a woman who was pregnant as a result of rape or incest.

More details to follow as information becomes available.