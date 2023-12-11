Rock Hill mother wants justice for her 7-year-old daughter who was injured in an apartment shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A Rock Hill child was shot in her own home Sunday evening just after 7:00 P.M., according to the Rock Hill Police Department who confirmed the child is now safe.

“Is my child okay, is she alive, is she shot, how bad is it. It was like a million thoughts in my head running wild.”

Ciaera Milburn says that was her reaction after receiving a call at work Sunday evening just after 7:00 pm saying her 7-year-old daughter Zaree had been hurt in a shooting.

Milburn went on to say, “I got a phone call while I was at work saying that someone shot up my apartment and that my daughter was injured, and she was bleeding and I needed to get home now and that was it.”

After rushing home to meet Police and EMS, Milburn learned her daughter was hit in the leg after multiple bullets were shot into her window at Market Place Apartments on Heckle Boulevard.

“She was in shock, crying a little bit, just holding her leg. My mothering instincts just kicked in and I instantly felt like I had to be calm for my child and my children because if I freaked out, they would probably freak out.”

Fortunately, Milburn says her daughter has since been treated and released by Piedmont Medical Center, although the Rock Hill Police Department still has questions.

“We don’t know if it was a bullet, bullet fragment, or if it was something that became a projectile when a bullet made contact with it.” says Lt. Michael Chavis, with the Rock Hill Police Department.

More importantly, Officers and Milburn alike don’t know why someone would want to shoot into her home.

Rock Hill Police says, “We have somebody who committed a heinous act that put a lot of lives in jeopardy. So right now, were looking for anybody who has any information, may have saw a vehicle, may have saw somebody out, who could’ve done this crime.”

While police continue investigating, Milburn says she’ll work with management to fix the damages to her apartment, making her children’s home whole again.

“I was homeless before I moved here, so being here is me and my kids home. We don’t have a secondary place to just go in a time like this, and I wish we could be we just don’t.”

Adding she’s only hoping for two things, “That we get justice and I get some answers, because I don’t have any, and I don’t know why.”

The department ask anyone with information to reach out to the department at (803) 329-7293.