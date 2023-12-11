CN2 Newscast – 7-year-old injured in shooting, Lancaster man plead guilt in deadly DUI crash, & inmate charged with distribution of fentanyl

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say a juvenile was injured after someone shot into an apartment Sunday evening.

CN2’s Zane Cina speaking with the mother of that child who is calling for answers.

Plus, a Lancaster County man pleading guilty on this Monday. Officials say in November 2021 he was driving under the influence, ran a traffic light, and crashed into a car killing 2 people.

And, an inmate in Lancaster County smuggled drugs inside the jail according to SLED. They say those drugs led to one overdose and one death inside the detention center.

