More help for those at high risk of lung cancer – Piedmont Medical Center

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – A warning for those at high risk of lung cancer as we enter into the new year.

Piedmont Medical Center of Rock Hill is offering extended Lung Cancer Screening hours as new guidelines qualify more people to be scanned each year.

The American Cancer Society is now recommending annual screening for lung cancer with a low-dose CT scan for people ages 50 to 80 who smoke or who used to smoke and have at least a 20 pack-year history of smoking.

The American Cancer Society said a pack-year is equal to smoking one pack, or about 20 cigarettes, per day for a year.

