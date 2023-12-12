Rock Hill man charged with presenting a weapon during officer involved shooting

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – On November 20th, SLED investigators say David Herbert Massie robbed the PNC Bank at 1888 India Hook Road.

Massie would later be identified by Rock Hill Police Officers where they attempted to stop him. They say Massie presented a black handgun at the officer. The report says officers fired their service weapons, striking him in the hand.

Agents with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) now charging Massie with Pointing and Presenting a Firearm at a Person and Resisting Arrest.