7-year-old injured after shots fired into apartment, police say

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say a juvenile was injured after someone shot into an apartment Sunday evening.

According to the report, police responded to an apartment in the 300 block of South Heckle Blvd, Market Place Apartments, after receiving a call the apartment was just shot into and a juvenile was injured on Sunday, December 10th around 7:08 PM.

Police say at the apartment, officers located the juvenile with a minor injury to the leg.

EMS arrived at the scene transporting the juvenile to PMC. Police say the juvenile was treated and released.

Officers saw several holes where bullets entered the apartment.

The Rock Hill Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and Forensic Services Unit responded to continue the investigation.

If anyone has any information regarding the shooting, they are asked to call 803 329 7293