Think hard when it comes to buying pets as Christmas presents

YORK COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As we approach Christmas many people think about getting pets as presents for children.

Leaders with The Humane Society of York County says while they do make good presents you need to do your research beforehand.

Around this time, they say they see an uptick of older dog surrenders and puppy adoptions.

They say when you get a new pet to understand that it is a full-time commitment and while it may be for your child’s, you may be the one taking care of it.

What the Humane Society recommends is you make the present the experience of getting a dog and make sure the child is involved with the process.

If you are like to get a new pet for Christmas the Humane Society want to remind you that these animals still have feelings and to treat them right.