Lancaster County inmate charged for distributing fentanyl while in prison – one dead

LANCASTER COUNTY, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – 29-year-old, Jonathan Levi Beam, has been charged with 3 counts of Distribution of Fentanyl while an inmate inside the Lancaster County Detention Center.

According to the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED), Beam smuggled fentanyl into the detention center upon his arrival. Once inside the detention center Beam distributed fentanyl to three different inmates.

Officials say on August 13th Beam distributed fentanyl to an inmate, which resulted in an unreversible medical emergency and his death.

Officials say during a cell search on August 14th, an inmate was found with fentanyl. During questioning the inmate identified Beam as the distributor.

Officials say on August 14th Beam distributed fentanyl to an inmate, which resulted in a drug overdose and for the inmate to be administer Narcan. The inmate was transported to MUSC-Lancaster for treatment where he then identified Beam as the distributor.

They say Lancaster County Detention Center documents, video surveillance, and witness statements support the information provided by the inmate.