CN2 Picture of the Day – Sisters United Mentoring Program

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – For CN2’s latest picture of the day, the Sisters United Mentoring Program were able to give out $200 gift cards to a number of nominated youths at their Jingle-A-Thon Event.

They say this is thanks to NFL player Jadeveon Clowney, his family members, the Rock Hill School District staff, community leaders and volunteers.

Want to see your photo as our picture of the day? Just email it to CN2.

CN2’s Picture of the Day is sponsored by Full Spectrum Plumbing, “Your Trusted Rock Hill Plumbing Service.”