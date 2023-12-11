South Pointe Stallions vs Rock Hill Bearcats battle it out on the b-ball court

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – In a highly anticipated girls’ basketball matchup this season, the Rock Hill Lady Bearcats faced off against the South Pointe Stallions.

The visiting team from Rock Hill secured an early lead, with Aubrey Stevenson, a transfer from Legion Collegiate, contributing fourteen points.

The Bearcats led by seven after the first quarter however, the momentum shifted in favor of the Stallions for the remainder of the game.

The Stallions outscored the Bearcats 38-19 in the second half.

Victoria Morris had an impressive performance, scoring twenty-one points and grabbing fifteen rebounds.

JaNyia Cunningham also achieved a double-double, scoring twenty-five points and securing ten rebounds.

The South Pointe Stallions celebrated a significant rivalry victory.

In the boys’ game, while the intensity wasn’t as pronounced, the competition remained fierce.

Despite entering the game winless, Rock Hill presented a formidable challenge for South Pointe.

The Stallions may have expected a relatively straightforward path to their second victory of the season, but the Bearcats proved resilient.

Rock Hill delivered a solid performance on both ends of the court, keeping the margin close throughout.

Although trailing after three quarters, they never fell behind by more than six points.

In a decisive fourth quarter, the Bearcats shot seven for eight and outscored the Stallions 24-17, securing their first win of the year with a final score of 60-54.