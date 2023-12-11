South Pointe High School theater students work with playwright

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Pointe High School’s winter theater troupe recently performed its show “Boundless”.

While preparing for the show students got the chance to work with the playwright, Mary Fishburne.

Mary Fishburne, author for the play Boundless, is a northwestern high school alum and during rehearsal students go the chance to worked with her.

Boundless” is the story of four Amish sisters, navigating the tragic loss of a sibling all whilst coming of age in a crazy world.

During rehearsal one student shared how excited they were to work with the original author of the play.

Boundless first was performed back in 2022.

Special thanks to the Rock Hill School District for sharing this story with us.